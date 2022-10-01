Man clings to life after upper Manhattan shooting, NYPD says

A man is clinging to life Saturday after he was shot in the head during an upper Manhattan clash, police said.

The 41-year-old victim was outside NYCHA’s Frederick Samuel apartments on W. 144th St. near Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. about 10:40 p.m. Friday when someone began shooting at a nearby corner.

The victim was hit in the head, cops said. EMS rushed him to Harlem Hospital, where he remained in critical condition Saturday.

The gunman ran off. No arrests have been made.

It was not immediately disclosed if the gunman was aiming at the 41-year-old man or if the victim was an innocent bystander.

Cops were scouring for surveillance video Saturday to find out more about the shooting and the gunman, police said.