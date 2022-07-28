Man clings to roof of his stolen SUV during high speed chase with Texas police

When a Texas man saw his SUV was being stolen, rather than watch it speed away into the distance, he jumped on top and held on tight, according to police.

It wasn’t long before witnesses saw a man hanging from a black SUV, and a call came in to the Live Oak Police Department at 7:25 p.m. July 26, a police release said.

The suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Jacob Benito Zuniga, was apparently well aware the owner was clinging to the roof, according to police. When officers spotted the vehicle, Zuniga was “swerving erratically from side to side,” trying to throw the man off.

Zuniga is seen speeding through traffic, quickly weaving between cars as police give chase, while the victim is still clinging to the SUV, his hands clutched around the roof rails, video obtained by TV station WOAI shows.

It was quite a sight Wednesday evening on the Northeast Side. Drivers were surprised to see a man clinging for his life atop an SUV involved in a high speed police chase! https://t.co/l1nyQ2AfpN pic.twitter.com/VwiCXKOUeF — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) July 28, 2022

The chase ends moments later when Zuniga crashes into a vehicle at an intersection, according to the release.

The force of the impact finally breaks the owner’s determined grip, throwing him onto the ground. Zuniga climbs out of the wreck and runs, but is caught and arrested, police said.

The owner was transported to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Zuniga was charged with aggravated robbery, intoxication assault and evading arrest, and was booked into the Bexar County Jail.

11-year-old was driving car that crashed into young boy near playground, DC cops say

Man collapses, dies trying to protect his dog from attacking dogs, Illinois cops say

Police officer shot in the face while chasing carjacking suspect, Texas cops say

2-year-old was in backseat during road-rage shooting caught on video, Texas cops say