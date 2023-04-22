Man who coached youth sports in University Place arrested for child molestation, rape

A former youth baseball and jujitsu coach was arrested Friday morning for investigation of numerous counts of child rape and molestation, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The 59-year-old man worked in the University Place School District from 2007 until he was fired in 2016, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss. The News Tribune is not identifying the man because he has not yet been formally charged.

The suspect was arrested at his Port Orchard home by the agency’s SWAT team because he was known to possess numerous firearms, Moss said.

His alleged victims ranged in age from 11 to 15 when the assaults occurred between 2007 and 2016. Moss said detectives have identified six victims so far.

“We believe there may possibly be more,” Moss said. “The concern is very high because this person was employed by the UP school district prior to 2016, and he was a heavily involved in youth sports and other youth activities as a coach and instructor.”

Tacoma attorney Loren Cochran said he’s representing two alleged victims and their parents.

“I can tell you that they are extremely relieved to have him arrested,” Cochran said. “And for now at least facing the accountability for what he did.”

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of four counts of first-degree child rape, one count of second-degree child rape, four counts of third-degree child rape, four counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of second-degree child molestation.