Man who collapsed in Tacoma parking lot died of stab wounds, medical examiner finds

A 50-year-old man who collapsed and died last week in the parking lot of a grocery store in Tacoma was stabbed to death, according to the Pierce County medical examiner. Police are investigating it as a homicide.

Marion Hodges of Tacoma died of multiple stab wounds May 1, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a news release issued Saturday. Tacoma Fire Department personnel found the man in a WinCo Foods parking lot in the 1900 block of South 72nd Street after 911 dispatchers received reports of an injured man there.

Fire personnel responded at about 11:30 a.m. and started life-saving measures on Hodges, according to police, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Tacoma Police Department has not announced any arrests, and no suspect information has been released. It’s unclear whether Hodges was stabbed in the parking lot or somewhere else. A police spokesperson was not immediately available Monday morning to provide an update in the investigation.

Hodges death was the 14th homicide Tacoma police have investigated so far this year. Other cities and towns in Pierce County have recorded six additional killings.