Man was collecting gas cans to create fiery ‘kill zone’ along Florida road, cops say

A “talkative” 65-year-old burglary suspect told deputies he was creating a “kill zone” when they interrupted him, according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

The plan called for using fire to trap people in their cars so they could be killed, an affidavit reports.

Gary Brannon was arrested Aug. 12 while searching for gas cans on someone’s property north of Gainesville, officials said. Gainesville is about 70 miles southwest of Jacksonville.

Brannon told deputies his intended targets were people he suspected of abusing his 92-year-old aunt, including a caretaker, officials said.

His plan came to a halt when deputies were alerted to an “armed disturbance” involving a suspected burglar standing outside a home, firing shots into the air, officials said.

That man was identified as Brannon, and he was found with a stolen gun in his vehicle, officials said.

“Brannon was very talkative as we interacted with him and continued to talk for the duration of time with him. In fact, at no time did Gary ever stop talking, even when not spoken to,” deputies reported in the affidavit.

Investigators learned Brannon was convinced his aunt was being mistreated by neighbors and plied with medication by a caretaker, and his “kill zone” was aimed at retribution.

“Gary defined the ‘kill zone’ as a trap he would create by cutting trees down in the roadway, some in front of the target and some behind the target. This would immobilize vehicles so that he could then ignite the vehicle and any subjects inside in order to kill them,” the affidavit reports.

“While talking with Gary, he mentioned doing this to one of the four Subarus on the victim’s property.”

A search of Brannon’s car revealed matches and a chainsaw, officials said.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed burglary of an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm on residential property, officials said.

