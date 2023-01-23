Man comes back to his car to find a stranger in it, then he’s shot, Georgia police say

An Atlanta man is recovering after being shot by a stranger he found sitting in his car, police say.

Officers were called to Midtown, an area near the Georgia Institute of Technology campus, at 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 22 and found a man with a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The man told officers that he had been walking back to his car in a parking lot when he noticed that his driver side window was broken.

Police said the man then saw an unknown man sitting in the driver’s seat of his car.

“Upon sight of the victim, the suspect started shooting and struck the victim,” police said. The stranger fled the parking lot in a yellow Dodge Charger, according to the release.

The man was taken to a hospital and was “alert, conscious and breathing.”

He has not been identified, and descriptions of the shooter have not been released.

