Man comes to defense of 71-year-old girlfriend, then kills her son, Florida cops say

A violent dispute between a mother and son turned fatal when the woman’s 68-year-old boyfriend grabbed a knife and came to her defense, according to investigators in the Florida Panhandle.

It happened Friday, Jan. 19, at a home near Pensacola, and concluded with the son dead, and the woman and her boyfriend suffering stab wounds, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 71-year-old female and her 38-year-old son were involved in an altercation, at which time her son took possession of a knife and began cutting himself,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The woman tried to stop him and was injured in the scuffle. Her ... boyfriend was present and tried to help, at which point her son turned his aggression on him, while still in possession of the knife. The boyfriend then stabbed him.”

The son died of his wound at the scene, officials said.

His mother suffered a stab wound to her arm. Details of her boyfriend’s injuries were not released.

Identities of the victims have not been released.

“Deputies are investigating the incident and at this time it appears to be an act of self defense,” officials said.

No charges have been filed.

