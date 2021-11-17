Man comes home to find armed intruder wearing ex-wife’s dress, Georgia cops say

Tanasia Kenney
·1 min read

A man in a dress accused in a bizarre armed robbery is behind bars thanks to tips from the public, according to Georgia authorities.

Marion Albritten Jr. was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 16, after being accused of robbing a man at gunpoint last week, Albany police said in a news release.

The victim, who wasn’t named, told officers he was visiting his ex-wife’s home on Nov. 10 when he saw an intruder, identified at Albritten, in the hallway wearing a bra, dress and sunglasses belonging to his ex-wife. That’s when Albritten pointed a gun and ordered the man to disrobe.

He got away with the victim’s pants, cell phone and the keys to his truck, which he used to flee the scene.

Investigators said they received numerous tips, which eventually led to Albritten’s arrest.

“Social media has become a helpful tool for obtaining tip information,“ police Capt. Wendy Luster said in a statement. “We would like to thank and encourage our citizens to continue to use the platform to help slow down crime in our city.”

Albritten was booked into jail on a charge of armed robbery, and police said additional charges are possible.

Albany is about 86 miles southeast of Columbus.

Teen arrested after sports car owner is shot dead in fight over Jaguar, GA cops say

Stun gun attack sends woman to hospital with dart lodged in throat, Florida cops say

Mom accuses teacher of giving 6-year-old a concussion with stapler, Georgia police say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Czech president prepares to appoint prime minister, gov't

    The president of the Czech Republic is set to swear in the country’s new prime minister on Nov 26. The candidate for the post, Petr Fiala, announced President Milos Zeman’s decision after visiting the head of state in hospital on Wednesday. Fiala heads the coalition that captured most votes in last month's election.

  • How the Kyle Rittenhouse jury was narrowed

    Kyle Rittenhouse played a direct role in choosing, albeit randomly, the final 12 jurors who are deciding his innocence or guilt in the murder trial.

  • Man shows up for first day on the job, gets killed by co-worker, Alabama cops say

    The suspect surrendered when deputies arrived, officials say.

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • Rittenhouse Defense Team Accuses Prosecutors of Withholding Evidence, Seeks Mistrial

    Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team filed an updated motion for mistrial with prejudice ahead of Monday's closing arguments.

  • Mom Called Her 5-Year-Old Son the ‘Next Ted Bundy’ Before He Vanished

    New Hampshire Attorney General’s OfficeA New Hampshire mother texted a friend about her 5-year-old’s uncontrollable behavior, comparing her son to a couple of prolific serial killers. “I want him gone,” she allegedly wrote. Four months later, the child’s body was discovered in the Abington woods.The haunting messages from Danielle Dauphinais were shared with The Boston Globe by her childhood friend, Erika Wolfe. Though Wolfe said she and Dauphinais had not spoken in years, Dauphinais reached out

  • NJ mom charged with killing kids will remain jailed: 'The facts are particularly horrific'

    Yuhwei Chou sat still and expressionless in a video room at the jail during the virtual hearing before Superior Court Judge Peter Tober on Tuesday.

  • 'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley, A Capitol Riot 'Flag-Bearer,' Sentenced To Prison

    Jacob Chansley, whom prosecutors called “the public face of the Capitol riot,” received one of the harshest sentences of any Jan. 6 defendant to date.

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Rittenhouse prosecutor 'very close' to violating 'golden rule' of law, criminal defense attorneys say

    Prosecutor Thomas Binger was "very close" to violating the "golden rule" of law during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to criminal defense attorney Ajay Pallegar.

  • Coroner says how woman who went missing in Myrtle Beach ended up at Florence fire station

    The Florence County Coroner confirmed to a local TV station that Sheridan Wahl suffered internal injuries. Her body was found at the bottom of the fire station’s training tower.

  • Woman slain in Atlanta park had letters 'F' 'A' 'T' carved onto chest, report says

    Katherine Janness, who was fatally stabbed July 28 in Atlanta's Piedmont Park, had the letters 'F' 'A' and 'T' carved onto her chest, an autopsy report says.

  • Two women died of overdoses in a Norfolk man’s home. A third told a judge he raped her in his apartment.

    One night in late May, a 39-year-old Virginia Beach woman joined several friends for a night of barhopping. The woman’s son had agreed to serve as the designated driver, and waited in his vehicle in the parking lot while the woman and her friends went into their final stop of the night — Seaside Raw Bar at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The last thing the woman remembers about that evening was ...

  • QAnon Shaman Gets Stiff Sentence: ‘What You Did Here Was Horrific’

    Win McNamee/Getty Images The “QAnon Shaman” was punished on Wednesday with one of the harshest prison sentences yet for a Capitol rioter.Jacob Chansley—the 33-year-old who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 with a spear and bullhorn while wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin—was sentenced to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty to several charges related to the riots.Speaking in his own defense during the hearing, Chansley asked Judge Royce C. Lamberth for leniency—arguing

  • Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

    The girl was reported as missing or a potential runaway nearly two months earlier, according to police.

  • 'What are you doing here, Asian?': Three suspects sought by police for group attack on NYC man

    Three suspects are being sought out in connection with an attack on a 30-year-old Asian man in New York City on October 23. Reported incident: Security footage from the incident provided the New York Police Department with images of the attack and perpetrators. According to the NYPD Hate Crimes Twitter, five people approached the man around 10:30 p.m. near 31st St. and Fifth Ave in Manhattan’s Koreatown.

  • Rittenhouse verdict comes amid a fraught gun landscape

    The upcoming verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial for shooting three men during street unrest in Wisconsin comes against a backdrop of deep political divisions and expanded access to guns in the United States – factors that some fear could lead to more dangerous encounters. The 18-year-old testified he fired in self-defense, killing two men and wounding a third, after coming under attack during a night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. While legal experts have said the details give Rittenhouse a strong argument for self-defense, some worry about the broader signal an acquittal could send.

  • Gadsden Sheriff's Office: Man fired multiple shots at deputy after ramming her patrol car

    A Gadsden County Sheriff's deputy was shot Tuesday morning by a suspect in a stolen vehicle case. She is in a Tallahassee hospital.

  • Texas woman faces up to 20 years in prison for assaulting flight attendant, authorities say

    Federal prosecutors say 50-year-old Debby Dutton Cypress, Texas, shoved a flight attendant multiple times after asking her husband to put his mask on.

  • Judge Shuts Down Defense Attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

    Unlike in the trial of Kenosha vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse, the Georgia judge overseeing the trial of three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery ain’t picking up what the defense is putting down. On Monday, the lawyers for Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan for the second time tried to make an issue of Black ministers sitting in the courtroom in support of the Arbery’s family. And again, according to the New York Times, Judge Timothy Walmsley shut it down when they