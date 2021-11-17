Man comes home to find armed intruder wearing ex-wife’s dress, Georgia cops say

A man in a dress accused in a bizarre armed robbery is behind bars thanks to tips from the public, according to Georgia authorities.

Marion Albritten Jr. was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 16, after being accused of robbing a man at gunpoint last week, Albany police said in a news release.

The victim, who wasn’t named, told officers he was visiting his ex-wife’s home on Nov. 10 when he saw an intruder, identified at Albritten, in the hallway wearing a bra, dress and sunglasses belonging to his ex-wife. That’s when Albritten pointed a gun and ordered the man to disrobe.

He got away with the victim’s pants, cell phone and the keys to his truck, which he used to flee the scene.

Investigators said they received numerous tips, which eventually led to Albritten’s arrest.

“Social media has become a helpful tool for obtaining tip information,“ police Capt. Wendy Luster said in a statement. “We would like to thank and encourage our citizens to continue to use the platform to help slow down crime in our city.”

Albritten was booked into jail on a charge of armed robbery, and police said additional charges are possible.

Albany is about 86 miles southeast of Columbus.

