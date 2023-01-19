Man committed for 30 years in Enfield break-in, attack

Jan. 19—A man who crashed his vehicle in Enfield in April 2021, then broke into an elderly couple's home and assaulted the husband with a flashlight — but has cooperated with psychiatric treatment in recent months — was committed Wednesday to the jurisdiction of the state Psychiatric Security Review Board for 30 years.

COMMITMENT

DEFENDANT: Nakai Aime, 28, of Brockton, Massachusetts

ACQUITTALS: First-degree burglary, first-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, all occurring in Enfield on April 25, 2021; acquitted on grounds of mental disease or defect

COMMITMENT: 30 years in the custody of Connecticut's Psychiatric Security Review Board

The man — Nakai Aime, 28, of Brockton, Massachusetts — could have been committed for up to 40 1/2 years, the total of the maximum sentences for the three crimes of which Judge Kimberly P. Massicotte found him not guilty in August by reason of "mental disease or defect." Those crimes were first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, and third-degree criminal mischief.

The length of the commitment has less significance than a criminal sentence. The board can move an "aquittee" into the community when it feels the person is ready. Conversely, it can ask a judge to extend the commitment if it believes the person remains dangerous.

Since his acquittal at the late-August trial in Hartford Superior Court, Aime has been housed at the maximum security Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown.

Hospital officials have approved his transfer to Connecticut Valley Hospital's Dutcher building, on the same Middletown campus, which is also a locked-door psychiatric unit but offers patients the ability to earn greater privileges, according to Dr. Reena Kapoor, a Whiting psychiatrist. Aime remains at Whiting until a bed becomes available at Dutcher, Kapoor testified Wednesday.

The judge approved the plan to house Aime at Dutcher or any other "locked, in-patient setting with enhanced security."

The judge and prosecutor Robert Diaz emphasized the seriousness of the incident that led to the Aime's arrest. Likewise, Aime's public defender, Claud E. Chong, said, "There is no question about the severity of the injuries to the victims and the trauma to the family."

The vehicle crash occurred on Marshall Drive on the evening of April 25, 2021. Enfield police Chief Alaric Fox has said Aime fled on foot through two backyards to the victims' home on St. Thomas Street, where he broke the glass in the front door and entered the home.

The prosecutor said in court that the break-in happened in the middle of the night. He said the husband and wife who lived in the house were both in their 80s.

When Aime gave the woman an order suggesting that she was in danger, her husband got between them to protect her in what the prosecutor described as "heroic acts."

Aime called 911 and screamed that someone was trying to kill him, then used a flashlight to attack the man, whom responding police officers found on the floor bleeding from his head.

The judge said the man repeatedly told his wife to escape when she could but that she instead picked up the flashlight and stopped the assault on her husband by hitting Aime with it.

The police officers subdued Aime after a brief struggle, the chief has said.

The prosecutor said the attack "had a profound effect" on the couple. He said Aime shattered their sense of safety in their home.

The husband died before the trial. The prosecutor said no autopsy was done because of his age but added that his doctors felt the attack "accelerated any issues he had."

Alex Wood