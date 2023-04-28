Man who committed suicide during officer-involved shooting identified by Merced coroner

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died during an officer-involved shooting incident involving the Livingston Police Department Tuesday as 33-year-old Rene Fuentes of Livingston, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton.

According to Livingston Police, officers conducted a stop of a vehicle containing a suspect in a Livingston shooting and another man at around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of Vine Avenue near Walnut Avenue in Winton. During the stop, shots were fired. Police said one Livingston police officer discharged his firearm during the stop.

According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to obtain and review video of the incident, which shows Fuentes shooting himself in the head. Authorities said no officers were injured in the shooting.

Livingston police said officers initiated the vehicle stop after Fuentes, the suspect in a shooting that occurred earlier that day, was located in the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, the other man who was in the vehicle was taken into custody.

No other details have been released.