Man who committed suicide was under investigation for child sex crimes, police say

A man under investigation for child sex crimes killed himself in a public place near Lake Whatcom earlier this month.

The incident occurred sometime around 3 p.m. Sept. 12 at 26 Morning Beach Drive in the wooded area north of the trees near the lake, according to police reports just released to the public.

Keith R. Worden, 42, of Whatcom County, had left a note and his wedding ring with his wife, who called police and alerted them to the situation. She also told officers that he was under investigation and was supposed to turn himself in soon.

It was confirmed that Worden had died due of a self-inflected gunshot wound, Whatcom Medical Examiner Operations Manager Deborah Hollis told The Bellingham Herald.

No other details were immediately available.