A man in Compton was mauled to death by 1 or more of his Pitbulls

A man in Compton died after he was mauled by one or more of his pit bulls Thursday, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the L.A. County Fire Department responded to a call on Friday morning after the friend of the man found him dead, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control said in a press release.

Veronica Fantom, spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told the Los Angeles Times that the caller told the dispatcher “her friend was seen in the backyard and appeared to have been mauled by his dog."

Responding deputies came across five adult Pitbulls and eight puppies aged 4 to 6 months within the yard, animal control said. They swiftly corralled the dogs into a neighboring yard so they could reach the man.

KTLA reported that investigators believe the attack happened on Thursday night between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“He was feeding the dogs at which point maybe there was an altercation between some of the dogs and [they] ultimately attacked and mauled the victim,” Michael Gomez with the sheriff department's homicide bureau told KTLA.

Footage captured by KTLA shows deputies climbing the victim’s roof so they could move the dogs, which were all taken into animal control's custody with the permission of the victim's father. The man's body was found inside one of several kennels in the backyard.

Authorities have not released the identity of the man.

The dogs will be impounded and thoroughly examined at the Downey Animal Care Center. Animal control said preliminary information suggested the man was involved in breeding and selling Pitbulls, but an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.

“Our deepest sympathies are extended to the family and friends of the victim,” Animal Control Director Marcia Mayeda said. “We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the facts and ensure the safety and well-being of both the community and the animals involved.”

