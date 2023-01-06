Man confessed to fatally strangling pregnant girlfriend, Orange deputies say

A 41-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge after he confessed to strangling his pregnant girlfriend to death inside their Millenia-area apartment this week, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Pierre Remy Floriant was arrested after deputies responding to a missing person call found the body of 29-year-old Joanna Ragine Gomes-Simo, who according to an arrest report was at least 20 weeks pregnant when she died. The couple also had a 6-month-old child in common.

Police were called to the Pointe Vista Apartments about 9 a.m. Thursday after a woman who identified herself as Gomes-Simo’s cousin called to report concerns that something had happened to her, the report shows.

Gomes-Simo’s car was parked outside the apartment but Floriant had given family conflicting accounts of her whereabouts, the caller said, claiming at one point that she had left home in a different vehicle and at another that she was still inside their unit.

Floriant refused to let the cousin look for Gomes-Simo in the apartment, the report said, heightening her concern. Floriant was also answering calls to Gomes-Simo’s phone.

Floriant did allow deputies to search the apartment. They found Gomes-Simo’s body covered by a blanket with obvious signs of strangulation, according to the arrest report.

Homicide Detective Anthony Ventriere was called to investigate, learning that Floriant had been arrested in early December on a domestic violence charge for allegedly attacking Gomes-Simo after she refused to get an abortion.

During the Dec. 2 incident, Floriant allegedly grabbed Gomes-Simo by the neck, shoved her into a wall and tried to punch her in the stomach to terminate the pregnancy, according to a report from that arrest, which said Gomes-Simo was able to block the blows and get away from him.

Gomes-Simo told investigators Floriant had abused her in the past and had threatened to kill her and her children. Records show a no-contact order was issued after Floriant’s arrest, prohibiting him from interacting with Gomes-Simo or being within 500 feet of her home.

Story continues

Family members told Ventriere that the couple’s relationship was “toxic” and that Gomes-Simo made plans to leave Floriant after the December incident and move to Indiana “to get a fresh start.”

The detective interviewed Gomes-Simo’s other children, ages 5, 8 and 10, who described having seen fights between Floriant and Gomes-Simo. While they did not witness her killing, they said Floriant asked them for the code to their mother’s phone the morning her body was found.

In his own interview with Ventriere, Floriant said that Gomes-Simo had begun treating him differently recently and he believed she’d been cheating on him — though he could give no “viable reason” for why he believed that, according to the detective’s report.

Floriant described a phone call he eavesdropped on Wednesday night, which he believed to be between Gomes-Simo and another man, as the “final straw” which caused him to reach a “boiling point,” the report said.

Floriant allegedly told the detective he waited until his girlfriend was asleep, then got on top of her and strangled her to death.

“He further stated that he knew that killing her was wrong and that it was a crime in the state of Florida,” Ventriere wrote. “ I asked him if he ever thought about leaving prior to killing her and he stated no. I asked if he ever thought about calling 911 and getting her medical attention and he stated no.”

In addition to first-degree murder, Floriant faces a charge of killing an unborn child by injuring the mother. He is being held without bail at the Orange County Jail.

Victims of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or contact Harbor House of Central Florida and its 24-hour crisis line at 407-886-2856.

