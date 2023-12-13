Man confessed to killing ex and her daughter at Flagami condo complex, police say

A man confessed to shooting and killing his ex and her daughter at a Flagami gated condo building Wednesday, police say.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, fled the scene and turned himself in at a police station after shooting both women around 10 a.m., Miami police spokesperson Kiara Delva said. His ex, who was in her 50s, and her daughter, who was in her 20s, were gunned down inside the complex on the 800 block of Northwest 47th Avenue.

Police and residents gather at the front of a Flagami gated condo building where Miami police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

“The suspect, who is the possible ex-husband of the [older] victim, arrived at the location and somehow managed to ambush both the mother and the daughter,” Delva told reporters.

It’s unknown how the man gained access to the building, Delva said. Someone witnessed the shooting but wasn’t harmed.

Detectives are at the scene gathering forensic evidence and speaking with other possible witnesses.

A Miami police crime scene investigations truck is parked in front of the Flagami gated condo building where two women were shot on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.