Man confessed to killing five people after days-long meth bender, police say

Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
·2 min read

A man who confessed to gunning down five people inside a South Carolina home amid a meth-induced craze was arrested in Georgia, police said.

James Drayton was taken into custody in Burke County on Monday after he carried out an armed robbery at a convenience store and then fled in a stolen car, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright told reporters Tuesday. Authorities gave chase, ultimately catching him when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

The 23-year-old suspect is also accused of killing five people at a house in Inman, some 150 miles away from the scene of the robbery, just north of Waynesboro. He’d lived at the residence for about two weeks, Wright said.

During a subsequent interview with law enforcement, Drayton confessed to murdering five of the people he’d been living with. He told investigators he had not slept for nearly five days and that he was high on methamphetamine at the time.

Wright said Drayton also provided additional details specific to the crime scene.

The bodies of four people were found inside the Inman residence Sunday night. A fifth person wounded in the violence was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, where he died during surgery a short time later.

“I don’t have answers as to why. He said some things in his interviews that I’m going to hold on to because his attorney probably needs to process some of this stuff,” Wright said. “It’s awful.”

The victims were identified as Roman Christean Megael Rocha, 19, Thomas Ellis Anderson, 37, Adam Daniel Morley, 32, Mark Allen Hewitt, 59 and James Derek Baldwin, 49, according to WYFF 4.

Drayton is facing five counts of murder and four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Recommended Stories

  • Zero Covid policy sends Chinese growth back to the 1970s, warns Lagarde

    China faces its slowest growth since the 1970s this year as zero Covid policies take their toll on the world's second largest economy, the President of the European Central Bank has warned.

  • Man says he planned mass shooting hoping to ‘slaughter’ women at Ohio college, feds say

    He said he wanted to “aim big” and hoped to kill 3,000 people, according to federal officials.

  • Noem: No special legislative session for food tax repeal

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday she would not call a special legislative session to have lawmakers consider repealing the state's tax on groceries ahead of the November election, despite calls to do so from a handful of Republican lawmakers as well as her Democratic challenger. The Republican governor, speaking at a news event at a Sioux Falls grocery store, acknowledged her campaign proposal does not currently have the votes necessary for passage in the state Senate and she will have to win over lawmakers when they are scheduled to reconvene in January. Repeal of the state tax on groceries, which would cost the state about $100 million in annual revenue, has become a central issue in her reelection bid against her Democratic opponent, Rep. Jamie Smith.

  • 2 men in custody at Pima County jail allegedly tried to escape by faking an overdose, officials say

    Pima County Sheriff's officials said Shaun Busch, 31, and Roger Rios, 26, attempted to escape custody by faking an overdose to be taken to a hospital.

  • China Allows Rare Close-Up of Advanced Missiles Ahead of Party Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- China has allowed rare, close-up access to some of its most advanced ballistic missiles, as President Xi Jinping touts efforts to deter the US ahead of a key leadership reshuffle next week. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents RiseA First Look at the Ritz-Carlton Superyacht: PhotosHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Mar

  • Oh Snap, NYC Mayor Eric Adams Coming for the Gun Nuts Today

    Love him or hate him, one thing you have to give New York City Mayor Eric Adams is that he’s equal opportunity when he DGAF. In his first year as mayor, hizzoner hasn’t backed down from critics (including here at The Root) of his pro-cop stances, his NYPD-honed beliefs about how to fight rising violent crime in NYC, his liberal attitude toward legalized weed or his defense of New York as a so-called sanctuary city for undocumented migrants.

  • Missouri Woman Escapes Weeks-Long Rape, Torture After Alleged Captor Took Child To School

    A Missouri man is in custody after a woman allegedly escaped his captivity and alerted neighbors for help. Timothy Marrion Haslett Jr., 40, was charged Friday night with the kidnapping and rape of an unnamed woman in Excelsior Springs, Missouri — about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City — according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies responded to initial witness reports came around 7:47 a.m. on Friday that a woman was banging on doors and screaming for help. Neighbors told new

  • Enraged Bodybuilder Incinerated Ex-Wife in His Backyard, Cops Say

    Photo composite by The Daily Beast; Hendry County Sheriff's Office; FacebookA Florida man is accused of killing his ex-wife when she stopped by his house to pick up some of her belongings, then incinerating her body after taking back her wedding band and engagement ring, according to the feds.Days later, detectives say they found a human jawbone—with a tooth still attached—in a “burn pile” on his five-acre property.The gruesome new details are revealed in a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in

  • James, Jennifer Crumbley, parents of accused Oxford shooter, want out of jail

    James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of accused Oxford high School shooter Ethan Crumbley, want to be released from jail while their cases continue. They also want the number of victims in the cases limited to families of the four students who were killed.

  • Russian Inmates Missing Limbs Get ‘Worthless’ War Pardons

    GettyRussian inmates who were yanked out of prison to fight in Ukraine have begun receiving their promised “‘pardons” for taking part in the war—but legal experts say the supposed pardons are actually bogus.The news comes as Russia’s war effort grew increasingly deranged this week as the prison-recruiting tactic apparently became the official new modus operandi. The Wagner Group, a private military force linked to the Kremlin and run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, had for weeks been visiting p

  • NY 'Green Goblin' subway assault suspect arrested, released without bail

    A woman who was supposedly part of the group of neon-green-wearing gang seen on video attacking two subway riders earlier this month was arrested Monday and released with no bail.

  • Teen accused in deadly Broward crash laughs in court

    One of the teens accused in a crime spree in Broward that ended in a deadly crash was kicked out of court Monday morning.

  • 3 SWAT officers shot, injured in Philadelphia; police call level of gun violence 'ridiculous'

    Three members of a Philadelphia SWAT team were shot while serving a warrant Wednesday morning, according to police, who again pleaded for an end to the city's gun violence. It appears all the injured officers will be OK, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. This shooting occurred just after 6 a.m. as SWAT officers tried to serve a warrant on a person who was wanted for an August homicide and was suspected of participating in multiple armed robberies, Philadelphia Police First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said at a news conference.

  • Local man unable to retrieve items from tent in homeless encampment after bag was stolen from car

    It’s an unusual situation. A local man had valuables stolen out of his car and saw the person who took them and where they might be. However, he couldn’t retrieve his things.

  • 17-year-old is on life support after being shot by San Antonio officer in McDonald's parking lot

    Erik Cantu, the 17-year-old boy who was shot multiple times by a San Antonio police officer as he ate a burger in a McDonald’s parking lot last week, is on life support, according to a statement issued by his attorney Tuesday.

  • Florida rental car employees find toddler left in a car

    According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the child, who is just shy of 2-years-old, was hot and scared but otherwise okay.

  • ‘Out of a horror movie’: Excelsior Springs neighbor recalls meeting victim after escape

    “It’s only starting to feel real,” said Lisa Johnson, who lives down the street from the home where a woman was apparently held captive, as she recalled calling 911 for help.

  • Man follows, attacks 70-year-old woman on her Renton porch

    Surveillance cameras captured video of a man following, and then attacking a woman, in her 70s, right outside her Renton home. The family says the suspect stole about $1,000 worth of goods, including a phone, purse, and cash.

  • Off duty Detroit officer shot as suspects swarm SUV

    The Detroit Police Department has released video that shows multiple suspects swarming and climbing onto an SUV and shooting at him early Monday morning.

  • A man hurled a beer at a comedian who poked fun at his pro-Trump heckler wife. Now the club owner says he's pressing charges.

    Comedian Ariel Elias was on stage at a New Jersey club on Saturday night when a patron chucked a can of beer at her.