Man who confessed to killing Keli Collins now faces first-degree murder charge: Here’s why

A Corning man has now been indicted on allegedly raping and killing 26-year-old Keli Collins Aug. 5 at her Walter Smith Terrace Apartment.

He's also charged with lying in a pair of recorded interviews he gave to police in which he admitted to the killing but denied sexually assaulting Collins, according to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker.

Brett R. Heffner, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree rape, third-degree possession of a weapon, second-degree burglary, third-degree petit larceny, two counts of first-degree falsifying business records and fourth-degree grand larceny, Baker said.

He will be arraigned in Oct. 7 before Steuben County Court Judge Philip Roche.

Heffner, who is being held in Steuben County Jail without bail, is being represented by Steuben County Public Defender David Kang and Marty Anderson.

Kang declined to comment on the indictment Wednesday.

The first-degree murder charge alleges that Heffner intentionally killed Collins "while he was in the course of committing or attempting to commit rape," according to Baker. The burglary charge is for allegedly remaining unlawfully at her apartment after the killing and stealing her car.

The falsifying business records charge is specifically for allegedly lying to the Corning and Hornell police departments in his videotaped interviews.

“On the videotape, he denied being involved in a sexual offense and blamed it on somebody else,” Baker said.

In the videos, Heffner told police he killed Collins by first strangling her with his hands and arms, then using a cord around her neck.

He also said he expected to be caught and prosecuted, saying, "I don't care if it's 25 years to life."

Prosecutors say Heffner and Collins walked into Collins' Walter Smith Terrace Apartment a little after midnight Aug. 5 after spending time together socializing with other friends in the apartment complex, Baker said.

He said all evidence the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office has is that there was no existing close relationship between Collins and Heffner. Baker said their investigation indicates Heffner wanted a relationship with Collins, but she was not receptive.

Heffner also had an apartment at Walter Smith Terrace Apartments.

At about 1:12 a.m. Aug. 5, Corning police were dispatched to Walter Smith Terrace for a report of an unresponsive woman. Collins was located and city police, firefighters and AMR Ambulance attempted life-saving measures.

Corning City Police began an investigation into the incident with the help of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office.

"The indictment handed up by the Steuben County Grand Jury includes the most serious offense chargeable under New York state law, murder in the first degree, based upon evidence that not only did the defendant intend to kill Collins, but he intended to and did forcibly rape her as well," Baker said. "Though the Defendant must be presumed innocent at this juncture, the charges contained in this indictment set forth allegations of truly horrendous conduct by Heffner."

