Man confessed to murder of 19-year-old found in wooded area near Lake Lanier, deputies say

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old whose body was found in Hall County.

Deputies said a decomposed body was found in a wooded area off Paradise Point Road in Flowery Branch on June 20. They later identified the victim as 19-year-old Sarai Gomez.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Gwinnett Police Department arrested 49-year-old Timothy Krueger. Hall County deputies believe Gomez was killed behind Krueger’s home in Duluth.

Police arrested Krueger on Thursday and said that he provided a full confession. Krueger is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault and remains in the Gwinnett jail with no bond.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for Krueger’s booking photo.

“I’m proud of the way our CID and Intel Unit collaborated with the Department of Homeland Security, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Gwinnett County detectives to find this young woman’s killer,” Sheriff Couch said. “Six weeks ago we had no idea who our victim was and we had no leads on her killer. After hundreds of hours of intense investigative work, our team was able to put a suspect behind bars. I pray this brings a sense of justice to Ms. Gomez and her family.”