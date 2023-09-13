Man confesses to decades-old murder of Richland woman

Sep. 13—BOSTON — A confession was recently obtained in the October 1979 murder of former Richland Township resident Susan Marcia Rose who was living in Boston, where the killing took place, at the time of her death.

Last month, John Michael Irmer, a 68-year-old ex-convict, appeared at an FBI field office in Oregon and confessed to killing a red-haired woman at a specific address, although he did not recall her name. Details of the crime and DNA evidence linked him to Rose's murder.

He is being held without bail on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated rape.

Irmer, who previously served time for another murder committed in California, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the Rose case on Monday, according to a report in The Boston Globe.

His next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17.

Irmer's confession comes decades after a 23-year-old man was tried and acquitted of the crime in 1981.

"Nearly 44 years after losing her at such a young age, the family and friends of Susan Marcia Rose will finally have some answers," Suffolk County (Massachusetts) District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a released statement. "This was a brutal, ice-blooded murder made worse by the fact that a person was charged and tried — and fortunately, found not guilty — while the real murderer remained silent until now. No matter how cold cases get resolved, it's always the answers that are important for those who have lived with grief and loss and so many agonizing questions."

Kim Thompson, a childhood friend of Rose, said to "have that closure is, I think, key, very important."

"I'm not sure why he confessed, but just to have the answer of who it was and why they did it, and for him to be held accountable, I think that's wonderful," Thompson said.

Thompson lived with the Rose family for a few years as a child. She recalled her friend as a "very sweet person."

"In the summers, we'd do everything together that kids did back then, like be outdoors most of the time, jump rope, and ride bikes, go to the pop machine at the neighborhood gas station," Thompson said.

Rose attended Richland High School and later what was then called Greater Johnstown Vocational-Technical School in the early-1970s, according to information provided by Richland School District.

A search of yearbooks showed that Rose participated in the ski club, pep club and Future Teachers of America at Richland. Her ambition was listed as "undecided." An accompanying description stated: "Enjoys anything at anytime; fun to get to know; not easily found around the school."

She studied at Mount Aloysius Junior College before moving to Boston.

Jessie L. Smith, a classmate at Richland, recalled Rose as a "very artistic," "kind" and "intelligent" person who "would have had contributions to make to the world."

Smith still remembers the last time she saw her friend, a little while after high school.

"I was at Ace's, which was a club in Cambria City," Smith said. "She was a server there. So I was talking to her and she had wanted to get my current information because she said she was going to be moving out of town and she wanted to have some people to keep in touch with. Then I would say a couple of years later, I got a call from a Boston police detective because she had been murdered and they were going through her address book and calling people in her address book."

In a Nov. 1, 1979, Boston Globe article, Police Detective Sgt. James Chaisson said, "They sent her up here to get her away from the doldrums of the small town, her father said. She came up and wanted to take a course at Northeastern (University), left there and went to the telephone company. She left and worked as a secretary for a while."

Rose "loved city life," according to the story, and spent time at a local bar where she drank coffee sombreros and played pinball, which was what she did on her last night. People quoted in the article described her as a "quiet" woman who "got along good with people," but also as "the type of girl that you thought you knew well, but that you didn't really know."

But she then "became a victim of one of the worst aspects of big-city life," as the reporter described her murder.

Rose, the daughter of William and Mary (Leberknight) Rose, was 24 at the time of her death that resulted from multiple blunt injuries to the head, skull fractures and lacerations of the brain.

Mary Rose talked to her daughter a few hours before the murder, during which they discussed details of her upcoming scheduled visit to Boston, according to a Tribune-Democrat article on Nov. 1, 1979.

At the time, police were investigating at least two incidents for possible leads, including when a man reportedly tried to break down the victim's apartment door, and another in which she approached a mailman looking for help believing she was being followed.

In 1981, a man was acquitted of the crime, even with the testimony of two witnesses, including one who said the defendant allegedly confessed.

No breaks occurred for four decades until Irmer approached the FBI.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office reported that Irmer said he killed a woman with red hair around Halloween in 1979.

"Irmer said the two walked into 285 Beacon Street, which was under renovation at the time," according to the release. "Irmer said that shortly after the two entered the building he grabbed a nearby hammer and struck the woman on the head, killing her. He then raped her. Irmer said he fled to New York the next day."

Investigators verified that Rose was found at 285 Beacon St. after the murder that took place on Oct. 30, 1979.

Irmer's DNA matched DNA preserved from the crime scene.