Man confesses in Saturday’s deadly Haltom City shooting, police say

A man faces a murder charge in the killing of an acquaintance Saturday night at an apartment complex in Haltom City, police said.

Haltom City police responded to a shooting around 7:15 p.m. at The Oaks at Jane Lane Apartments, where they found a deceased male inside a unit, according to a new release posted on the police department’s Facebook page.

According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.

After an initial investigation, police said they “received a confession from the shooter involved.”

The identities of the accused shooter and the victim have not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Haltom City Police at 817-222-7000.