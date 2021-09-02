Man who confronted reporter covering Ida on live TV arrested

Sophie Reardon
·1 min read

A man who angrily confronted a reporter covering the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Mississippi on Tuesday has been arrested in Ohio, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Officers with the U.S. Marshals violent fugitive task force found Benjamin Daley's white pickup truck with an Ohio license plate in the parking lot of a Dayton shopping center Thursday morning. They arrested Daley as he walked out of a nearby store.

Daley, of Wooster, Ohio, was wanted for two counts of assault, one count of disturbance of the peace and one count of violation of emergency curfew in Gulfport, Mississippi. The 54-year-old is also accused of violating probation in Cuyahoga, Ohio. Cleveland.com reports Daley faced charges in a 2017 case for allegedly drilling holes in tanks of toxic chemicals at a business he used to own.

Video of Tuesday's incident shows NBC News' Shaquille Brewster reporting from the coast in Gulfport when a man gets out of a white pickup truck and charges at him during a live MSNBC broadcast. "Report accurately," the man screams at Brewster, who moved away from the man and continued his report while the man kept shouting.

Gulfport police subsequently issued an arrest warrant for Daley, while many on social media praised Brewster for staying calm and professional even when the man got in his face.

"Appreciate the concern guys," Brewster tweeted after the incident. "The team and I are all good!"

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

Louisiana hospitals evacuate patients after devastating hurricane

Senator Joe Manchin calls for "pause" on Biden's $3 trillion plan

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • At least 29 people killed as remnants of Hurricane Ida slam Northeast

    Hurricane Ida's remnants have left nearly 30 people dead after the storm caught residents of the Northeast in its destructive path.

  • Why was Ida so devastating as it flooded the Northeast?

    The plaintive question posed by a Queens resident whose neighbors drowned was on the lips of many after the remnants of Ida furiously swept through the Northeast. Dozens of people from Virginia to Connecticut were killed Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Elected officials expressed shock at the severity of the deluge, but the National Weather Service as early as Monday had cautioned that Ida could bring flooding to the New York City area.

  • Ohio Man Arrested on Assault Charges for Attack on MSNBC Reporter Covering Hurricane Ida

    The Ohio man who attacked MSNBC’s Shaquille Brewster on live television has been arrested. Benjamin Eugene Dagley was picked up at a shopping plaza in Dayton on Thursday, according to a statement from U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. Dagley is wanted in Gulfport, Mississippi, where he’ll be charged with two counts of assault, one count of disturbance of the peace and one count of violation of emergency curfew, authorities said. “This violent fugitive was attempting to flee from his charges in Gulfport

  • Man Identified In On-Air MSNBC Confrontation Arrested In Ohio, Criminal Charges Filed – Update

    UPDATED with arrest information: U.S. Marshals arrested Benjamin Eugene Dagley on Thursday at a shopping plaza in Dayton, Ohio, and the Gulfport Police Department in Mississippi has filed criminal charges against the man it says accosted MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster during an on-air live segment Monday. Dagley was charged by the Gulfport police with two […]

  • Former prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery investigation

    A Georgia grand jury on Thursday indicted a former prosecutor on charges of misconduct related to the investigation into the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced in a press release.Why it matters: Arbery's death was one of the catalysts for nationwide Black Lives Matter protests last summer.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up quick: The three suspects include father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael,

  • Wooster man wanted for allegedly assaulting reporter on live TV in Mississippi

    Police in Gulfport, Mississippi are looking for a man from Wooster that disrupted the live shot of MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster who was reporting on Hurricane Ida.

  • Gulfport police issue arrest warrant for man accused of attacking reporter

    Gulfport police have issued an arrest warrant for an Ohio man accused of attacking a reporter who was covering Hurricane Ida.

  • Police chief: Student has died after shooting at Mount Tabor High School

    Police chief: Student has died after shooting at Mount Tabor High School

  • N.Korea's Kim calls for preventing natural disasters and COVID-19 outbreaks

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged efforts to prevent natural disasters or coronavirus outbreaks from damaging the economy as he convened a meeting of the ruling party's politburo, state media reported on Friday. Economic plans dominated the agenda at the meeting held in Pyongyang on Thursday, KCNA news agency reported. The country's economy has been battered by international sanctions and self-imposed border and movement lockdowns aimed at preventing a coronavirus outbreak.

  • Big problems and petty politics sum up this summer in America

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • Letters: On COVID, Republican legislators got what they wanted. Can they keep KY safe?

    Letter: “Just how many Kentucky citizens young and old have to die each day for Kentucky House Speaker David Osbourne and State Senate President Robert Stivers to decide to work with the governor?”

  • Miami QB D’Eriq King shares his top five Hurricanes players of all time

    Sports Seriously: Miami quarterback D’Eriq King ranks his top players ever at "The U" from among the many legendary names that have come through the program.

  • Gunman who shot, killed student at Mount Tabor High School apprehended after hours-long search

    Gunman who shot, killed student at Mount Tabor High School apprehended after hours-long search

  • Planeload of fleeing Afghans arrive in Mexico, including journalists

    A plane carrying 175 Afghans fleeing their strife-torn homeland arrived in Mexico on Tuesday night on one of the last flights to leave Kabul on the day U.S. forces completed a withdrawal that left Taliban Islamist militants in control of Afghanistan. It was the fourth group of Afghan civilians granted entry by Mexico on humanitarian grounds. A foreign ministry statement said the latest group to arrive included independent journalists and activists accompanied by their families, including 75 children.

  • After U.S. meeting, Guatemala sees end to remote border deportations

    The United States will send immigration deportees back to Guatemala directly by air, the Central American country's foreign minister said on Thursday, in a policy shift that may end a practice by which hundreds of deportees were left at a remote jungle border. Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo's comments followed meetings at the White House with U.S. officials this week that he described on Twitter as "very productive."

  • Ex-officer faces more serious charge in Daunte Wright death

    Minnesota prosecutors filed a more serious charge Thursday against the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, but it is not the murder charge that activists were seeking. Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter is now charged with first-degree manslaughter, in addition to a prior charge of second-degree manslaughter. Activists had demanded a murder charge during protests in Brooklyn Center and outside a metro-area prosecutor’s home before Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took over the case.

  • With NFL cutting down rosters, several former LSU Tigers were released

    The list of former LSU Tigers who were waived on Tuesday's roster cutdown day.

  • At least 8 deaths as Hurricane Ida’s remnants hit Northeast

    Subway stations and tracks became so flooded that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority suspended all service.

  • GM, Ford halt some auto production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

  • 1st Afghan refugee since Taliban takeover arrives in Utah

    As a member of the Hazara minority in Afghanistan, Azim Kakaie would have had no access to higher education under the Taliban. Instead, over the past two decades he turned a love for aviation into an air-traffic control job in Kabul, he said Thursday. Kakaie was working at the airport as the swift takeover by the Taliban engulfed Kabul last week.