Man confronts heavily armed ‘boogaloo’ militia in Ann Arbor: ‘Get your guns out of here’

Louise Hall
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;The group received a less than positive response from residents in the city&lt;/p&gt; (News2Share)

The group received a less than positive response from residents in the city

(News2Share)

A man in Ann Arbor, Michigan was captured on video confronting heavily armed members of the anti-government “boogaloo” movement during their demonstration against police violence over the weekend.

The “boogaloo bois” are a loosely termed group of right-wing extremists who either expect or want to incite a second US civil war and the breakdown of modern society.

The group said that they attended on Saturday in protest of the arrest of Omar Shafie, 32, who is facing five felonies in connection with a 36-hour standoff with police following a domestic dispute, M.Live reported.

However, the group received a less than positive response from residents in the city, with one man in particular seen confronting the group in a video posted on Twitter.

In the video, which was shared by online media outlet News2Share, the unidentified man confronts the heavily armed men in an expletive-filled rant.

Read more:

“Why don’t you get your f****** guns out of out town man,” he says when the men start to explain their presence in the town.

"What the f***?" the local man says, addressing the boogaloo group. "We don’t need this, man."

He then calmly explains that the city is a “peaceful community” before adding: "We’ve been through a pandemic. We’ve lost thousands."

"Your police are still killing people," one boogaloo member replies. "Is it okay for them to kill people with guns?"

"No, it’s not, but it’s not for you either, you guys," the Ann Arbor resident says in response.

WARNING: The following video contains language some may find offensive

The man emphasises to the “militia” that they are not "in charge" and tells them to "read the law” before asking if they "part of that thing in Washington” in apparent reference to the 6 January insurrection.

"No, god, no," replies the boogaloo member. The confrontation ends after the man asks "Why don’t you just take your steroid-shrunken nuts out of Ann Arbor, man?"

According to News2Share, police observed the rally from a distance, but did not intervene or speak to attendees. At one point a police car sped right by them without stopping.

Michigan activists distanced themselves from armed members of the anti-government movement who appeared at demonstrations against police violence over the weekend.

