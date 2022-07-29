Man connected to 11-year-old Escambia girl in Amber Alert charged with sexual assault

A man at the center of a possible kidnapping of an 11-year-old Escambia County girl has been charged with sexual assault on a juvenile victim.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office initiated a Florida Amber Alert on Thursday morning to publicize the disappearance of Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis, a child who had last been seen at about 10 p.m. Wednesday at her family home in Walnut Hill.

Based on a note found in her room, investigators believed the girl was traveling with a 43-year-old undocumented worker identified as Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz, who had allegedly been seen kissing the child on a prior occasion.

Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz, 43, who is being investigated for his possible role in the kidnapping of an 11-year-old Escambia County girl, has been charged with sexual assault on a victim under the age of 12.

On Thursday afternoon, the 11-year-old was found safe inside a car in Foley, Alabama. Investigators were able to locate Manriquez-Ortiz in Laredo, Texas, and determined he was not physically present during the child's disappearance.

The chain of events that took the 11-year-old to Alabama are still under investigation, and as of Friday morning the ECSO had not released any details about how Banesa arrived in Foley or whether Manriquez-Ortiz played a role in the incident.

However, in a Facebook post Friday morning, the ECSO announced Manriquez-Ortiz is being charged with sexual assault on a victim under the age of 12. He is currently detained in Laredo and will be extradited back to Escambia County to face charges.

In a statement released on Facebook on Thursday afternoon, the ECSO wrote, "We are continuing to investigate their relationship and any communication they have had over the past couple of weeks."

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons details efforts to locate Banesa Fernandez-Santis, an 11-year-old girl believed to have been kidnapped from her Walnut Hill home.

At a press conference Thursday morning before the 11-year-old was found, Sheriff Chip Simmons said the girl, her father and Manriquez-Ortiz worked together on a farm in northern Escambia County. The father reportedly noticed a "building relationship" between the 43-year-old and his daughter, and allegedly later found the two in a "kissing situation."

The father reportedly fired Manriquez-Ortiz, drove him to Atlanta and dropped him off.

On Thursday morning, the father discovered his daughter was gone. He noticed an opening had been cut in her window screen and found a note indicating she was in the company of Manriquez-Ortiz.

Authorities located Manriquez-Ortiz in Laredo, Texas, later that day and detained him.

On Thursday afternoon, Simmons told the News Journal, "We are still conducting investigations trying to figure out who knows what and who did what." On Friday, an ECSO spokesperson said they had no new details to release beyond Manriquez-Ortiz's criminal charge.

