Man connected to abduction, killing of Eliza Fletcher pleads not guilty in 2021 rape

The man police say abducted and killed Eliza Fletcher, entered a not guilty plea Thursday morning after he was indicted on charges of aggravated rape and kidnapping.

Cleotha Henderson, 38, was indicted September 8, but the charges are connected to a Sept. 21, 2021, incident. He is charged with aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The indictment came after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said forensic scientists at the Jackson crime lab pulled a rape kit that was taken in 2021, and tested it June 24. The kit came back August 29 and a national DNA database hit for Henderson found its way back to TBI September 5.

The nearly year-long return on the rape kit analysis has spurred finger-pointing between law enforcement agencies, with the Memphis Police Department claiming to be "just one cog in the wheel" and TBI saying MPD did not ask for the kit to be rushed.

Details about the incident have been slim, with no affidavit being publicly released. Henderson's attorney, Jennifer Case, waived his right to having the charges read to a formal arraignment. Case is also representing Henderson in the Fletcher case.

"Under Tennessee law, you would appear to be a repeat violent offender because of the prior especially aggravated kidnapping conviction," Judge Lee V. Coffee said in court. "And what that means, Mr. [Henderson], is if you are convicted of either the aggravated rape or especially aggravated kidnapping by a jury...this court would have to sentence you to life in prison without the possibility of parole if you're convicted of either the aggravated rape or the special aggravated kidnapping."

Henderson will not appear in criminal court for the 2021 incident until early November, but will return to general sessions court Monday for the Fletcher case.

Fletcher, the granddaughter of Joseph "Joe" Orgill III, Orgill Inc., the privately held, under-the-radar company which now has its headquarters in Collierville, disappeared while on a run on the University of Memphis campus in the early morning hours of Sept. 2.

Fletcher's disappearance set off a massive search by police. Police arrested Henderson, also known as Cleotha Abston, two days later and identified Fletcher's remains, which were behind an abandoned house, on Sept. 5.

