Man connected to cartel sentenced to 28 years for drug crimes

Nov. 30—A man living in Logansport was sentenced to 28 years this week for dealing methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to a press release from Cass County Prosecutor Noah Schafer.

The trial and subsequent sentencing hearing provided evidence that 43-year-old Jose Miguel Zuniga of Corpus Christi, Texas, was evading federal authorities by hiding in Logansport, according to the press release.

Zuniga, a known member of a cartel criminal organization, was on the run from federal arrest warrants for probation violations and for new federal charges of Possession with the Intent to Distribute over five kilograms of methamphetamine.

Following a search warrant being served on his Logansport home, multiple controlled substances, dealing paraphernalia and firearms were found.

Zuniga was sentenced in Cass County Superior Court 2 by Judge Lisa Swaim following an October trial. He was convicted of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and will serve the sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction, according to the release.

"Drug dealers and cartel members should be on notice that Cass County is not a safe place to hide or to do their business," Schafer said the day following the sentencing. "Dealers will get consequences."