Man connected with deadly New York shooting arrested in east Charlotte

A 20-year-old man connected with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy on Jan. 19 in the Bronx, New York, was arrested Wednesday in east Charlotte, authorities said.

Fugitive Finders: As crime rates rise, US Marshals tackle repeat offenders

Jamir Scarboro was apprehended at a home on Mossborough Court, which is near Lawyers Road in east Charlotte, according to the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Scarbro was wanted by the New York City Police Department in the killing of Josue Lopez-Ortega. A 16-year-old was shot in the leg that day, as well, ABC 7 reported. The shooting happened near the Police Athletic League’s South Bronx Center.

Scarbro was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail on a fugitive charge where he is being held without bond while he awaits extradition proceedings.

He is scheduled to be in court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

VIDEO: Authorities: Rowan Co. fugitive identified by neck tattoo, arrested in Connecticut