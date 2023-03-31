Man connected to homicide case picked up after alleged burglary

Mar. 31—A Terre Haute man sentenced to probation in connection with the 2021 shooting death of 15-year-old Terre Haute girl has been arrested in an alleged burglary.

Cody Scherb, 18, was arrested early Wednesday on charges of burglary and resisting law enforcement after police spotted Scherb and another suspect at a closed Express Mart at 1831 N. Third St. about 2.46 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit.

In January, Scherb pleaded guilty to dangerous possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, and theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony.

He was accused of providing the stolen handgun that was used in the July 2021 shooting death of Chloe Carroll, 15. Scherb was not accused of being a gunman, nor was he thought to have been present when Carroll was shot.

Rob Roberts, Vigo County chief deputy prosecutor, said formal charges on Scherb involving the robbery arrest are due April 3.

"We will file formal charges on the new arrest and typically once we file formal charges, that is when the probation department will file its revocation" request, Roberts said.

"Then we will proceed accordingly, asking the court to set that for a hearing promptly," Roberts said.

If Scherb is found in violation of his probation, a judge can revoke Scherb's suspended sentence and order him to prison.

Scherb was sentenced to six years prison on the firearm possession charge and 2.5 years on the firearm theft charge. However, the sentences are to run concurrently, or at the same time.

A charge of burglary is also a level 5 felony, carrying a maximum of six years.

In the affidavit, Terre Haute Police Officer Andrew Jolliff said he saw a man tampering with a blue trash can next to the front doors of the Express Mart.

Jolliff then pulled into the Express Mart and observed two males run around to the south of the building. One man dropped multiple boxes as both males ran south in an alley. The officer yelled for the two males to stop, but both continued running.

The officer went back to the Express Mart and noticed a window on the right of the front entrance was busted out and an alarm was sounding.

The officer, along with the property owner, viewed video of the men, with one male, apparently Scherb, was inside the Express Mart, while the other was outside taking items handed to him, police said. The officer recovered several items from the alley.

Meanwhile, Terre Haute Police Officer Anthony Damanis, who had been advised of the burglary, saw two people running. He activated his emergency lights and drove down an alley behind the business. After a vehicle pursuit, the officer pursed on foot and yelled "stop or you will be Tased."

Scherb stopped and turned to face the officer and then began to run away, according to the affidavit.

The officer said he "activated the arc switch on my Taser in an attempt to gain compliance with the auditory sound of the taser. Cody (Scherb) heard my taser arcing and immediately fell to the ground in compliance."

The officer then took Scherb into custody. The second suspect wasn't immediately located.

Howard Greninger