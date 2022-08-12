Man connected to Norfolk gang sentenced for possessing machine gun used in shootout

Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
·1 min read

A Virginia Beach man, who federal prosecutors say is a member of a criminal street gang, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Friday for illegally possessing a machine gun linked to a Norfolk shootout.

Shy’Quan Dodson, 25, was handed seven years in prison — just three years shy of the 10-year maximum penalty he was facing — for the weapons offense, which he pleaded guilty to in April 2022.

Dodson was charged last summer, on July 18, 2021, after a late-night shooting, followed by a police pursuit across city lines and a car crash in Portsmouth, resulted in his arrest, a press release from the Eastern District of Virginia said.

Norfolk officers were in the area of Tunstall Avenue, just off East Brambleton, when they saw multiple people shooting at each other. The individuals fled the scene in three separate vehicles, and a 15-minute pursuit in Portsmouth ensued, ending only after the car Dodson was in struck another vehicle.

Dodson, who is also accused of being a member of the Norfolk-based Kai Gang, was arrested while attempting to flee the scene of the crash on foot.

At some point during the vehicle pursuit, a Glock handgun that had been converted into a fully automatic machine gun, was tossed from the vehicle Dodson was in.

“A search of Dodson’s cell phone showed photos of him holding the weapon, and a primer residue test revealed that Dodson had primer particles on his hands from the discharge of a firearm,” the press release said.

Dodson’s phone also contained messages with another person about buying and selling machine gun conversion kits.

A second individual was arrested and charged following the shootout and pursuit, but charges against that individual were later dropped.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

