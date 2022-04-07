Man connected to Red Top Motel shooting arrested

Apr. 6—The suspect linked to last week's Spokane Valley motel shooting that left a woman in critical condition was arrested Wednesday near the Spokane International Airport.

Joshua W. Seth, 30, was booked into the Spokane County Jail for suspicion of two counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm, attempt to elude and other charges, according to the Spokane County Jail inmate roster.

Several Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 3800 block of South Geiger Boulevard for a tip that Seth was possibly in the area, a sheriff's office release said.

Deputies located the room Seth was believed to be in and surrounded the location, deputies said. Three people in the room, including Seth, followed commands and slowly exited the room with their hands visible and were detained.

The two other people, Anneke M. Long, 23, and Michael T. Deboer, 35, were also booked into the Spokane County Jail, the sheriff's office said.

Long was arrested for suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance in relation to the shooting, and Deboer was arrested for an unrelated misdemeanor warrant for charges of DUI and driving while suspended.

Seth's bond was set at $1 million and the other two had no bond as of Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies were called March 30 to a shooting at the Red Top Motel, 7217 E. Trent Ave. They found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office. A person who was with the woman was uninjured, deputies said.

Cpl. Mark Gregory, sheriff's office spokesman, said the injured woman was still in the hospital Wednesday receiving "serious" treatment.

Additional charges are possible.