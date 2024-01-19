Man connected to shooting of couple in south Charlotte arrested for sex crimes against a minor

A man connected to the shooting of a couple following a confrontation at home in south Charlotte is facing several charges for sex crimes against a minor.

On Jan. 17, arrest warrants for 33-year-old Nathan Martin were issued. He was charged with two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child 15 or younger by an adult and two counts of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 16.

On Dec. 12, 2023, Brandy Cox and her husband were shot while at a home on Meadowridge Drive off Carmel Road. Cox died from her injuries, while her husband was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Arrest warrants revealed that while detectives were investigating the shooting, they were made aware of a sexual assault involving a 15-year-old girl and Martin. The victim informed police of two encounters she had with Martin.

Calls to 911 later revealed that the couple had driven down from Virginia to the home to confront a man who they claimed molested a relative, according to recordings of the calls.

Police have not publicly identified the shooter yet. No charges have been filed in connection with the shooting but police told Channel 9′s Deneige Broom that it is still under investigation.

Court records show Martin was taken into custody on Jan. 18. He has since bonded out.

He has a court appearance set for Friday afternoon. This a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

