Man connected to teen's shooting death at Spokane house party given credit for time served

Mar. 9—A 23-year-old man connected to the shooting death of an 18-year-old "innocent bystander" at a Spokane house party in 2020 was sentenced to one year behind bars.

Ivan Liles served one year in jail and was given credit for time served. He will serve 18 months of community custody.

Liles pleaded guilty in 2021 to second-degree manslaughter for Jacquon Bailey's death, though he was unarmed and didn't shoot Bailey.

James Kemple, 23, was responsible for shooting Bailey in the head, Spokane County deputy prosecutor Preston McCollam said. Kemple was sentenced in December to 6 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter and firearm charges.

McCollam told The Spokesman-Review in December that Kemple and Liles got into a conflict with others inside a Carlisle Avenue home. Members of different gangs were at the party Sept. 24, 2020, he said.

Witnesses gave several accounts of what unfolded at the party, documents and McCollam said.

Kemple told police he fired a warning shot into the ceiling so people would leave him and Liles alone. He continued to shoot as he ran toward a parked car because he claimed someone was shooting at him, documents say. Kemple said he did not know Bailey and did not target him during the shooting.

McCollam called Bailey an "innocent bystander."

McCollam said Thursday a person inside the home fired shots, potentially toward Kemple and Liles as they were leaving the house. Police found numerous spent shell casings inside and outside the home that sits across the river from Spokane Community College, court records say.

Liles agreed to testify against Kemple, McCollam said, which was part of the plea agreement.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Timothy Fennessy also sentenced Liles on Tuesday to a year in prison, which ran at the same time as the manslaughter sentence, for second-degree assault. The charge stemmed from an incident one month before the fatal shooting in which Liles hit a woman in the head with a bottle of vodka, documents say.