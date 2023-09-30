Man in connection to car chase pleads guilty

Sep. 29—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man pleaded guilty on Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court for his connection to an automobile theft that led to a pursuit in May.

According to previous reports, Justin D. Coon, 22, was seen operating the stolen vehicle on May 15 with two co-defendants in tow — Liam Lyons, 20 and a juvenile passenger.

After a brief chase, Coon booked it on foot and was later apprehended.

Coon pleaded guilty as charged, with the theft of the vehicle, fleeing and evading police both on foot and by motor vehicle, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, reckless driving and driving without illuminated headlights.

Coon's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com