Man with connections to Jeffersonville homicide booked in jail

Aug. 9—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man, who police said was feuding with the people accused of killing his romantic partner last fall, has been booked into the Clark County jail.

Rufus Hodges, 31, had a felony warrant out for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Police in Frankfort, Kentucky said they arrested Hodges in that area on July 7, when they found him passed out at an intersection with drugs and cash on him.

Hodges romantic partner, La'Aundra Owens, was identified by Jeffersonville Police as the victim on an Oct. 2022 homicide that occurred on Paddle Wheel Drive, outside the Hallmark Apartments.

JPD said Owens was not the intended target of the men charged with killing her, and that Hodges was feuding with those suspects at that time.

Le'Shawndre T. Osborne and Quintezz Parr are facing murder, and other charges, connected to Owens' killing.

When police announced charges against Osborne and Parr last December they noted that they were looking for Hodges and had a warrant out for him connected to the weapons charge in Clark County unrelated to the killing.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, JPD was familiar with Hodges and Owens, as she'd driven Hodges and another man to Clark Memorial Hospital in Sept. 2022 because they were both suffering gunshot wounds.

Police said Hodges initially ran when Owens got shot and told officers when he returned that he was getting towels from his apartment to help Owens.

Hodges said he had just been released from prison in Kentucky in July 2022 and was living in Jeffersonville.

When police executed a search warrant on the residence they found a 9mm handgun, with bullets missing from its magazine, but a bullet in the pistol's chamber.

Louisville Metro Police told JPD they believed the vehicle connected to Owens' shooting had been used earlier that day in a shooting in Louisville.

A woman in Louisville also told LMPD that Hodges and her relatives had been in an argument with her sons.

Police said Hodges had a past felony conviction in Kentucky and was on parole when the warrant was issued.

Court records show Hodges was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.