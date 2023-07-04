Man who conned 8 women out of over $400,000 gets stuck on window ledge while escaping

[Source]

A man who cheated eight female victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars got stuck on a window ledge while attempting to flee from one of the women.

Key details: The man, surnamed Nie, reportedly befriended the women on an online dating site and pretended to be the successful owner of a home renovation company in Hefei, China.

From 2019 until recently this year, Nie fostered relationships with his victims and managed to defraud them of more than 3 million yuan (approximately $416,000), according to Sichuan Observation.

To earn the women’s trust, he initially sent thousands of yuan to them. He would then borrow money from them and promise to pay them back later on.

More from NextShark: Bill Gates says China's rise is a ‘huge win for the world’

Making a run for it: Nie was finally caught last month after one of the women confronted him.

After she told him to return the 300,000 yuan (approximately $42,000) he owed her, he reportedly attempted to escape through a nearby window. He had to call the authorities and ask for help after he realized that he was stuck on the window ledge of the building’s 23rd floor.

The aftermath: An investigation is currently underway, and Nie is now in custody.

More from NextShark: Trump to end birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants if elected president

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Remains of missing Bay Area woman Alexis Gabe found

Entire Train Car Defends Chinese Cancer Survivor From Racist Tourist in the UK