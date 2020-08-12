Man ‘considered armed and potentially dangerous’ after stealing two loaded guns, cops say

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man “considered armed and potentially dangerous” after detectives say he stole two loaded guns from a car at an Oakland Park apartment complex.

On Wednesday, BSO released surveillance video of a man walking through the parking lot in the 100 block of Lake Emerald Drive and trying to open car doors.

BSO said the crime happened sometime late Sunday into Monday morning.

In addition to the guns he stole from one car, detectives say he also stole money from a separate vehicle.

“The burglar has a distinctive, triangular tattoo on the back of his neck as well as a large tattoo covering much of the lower part of his left arm,” BSO said.

The man, BSO said, is believed to be driving an older model, silver Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland Park District Detective Joshua Kessler at 954-202-3117 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).