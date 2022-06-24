Man considered suspect in Dayton double-homicide found dead in Alabama, police confirm

A man who police considered the suspect in the deaths of a woman and girl, found in a Dayton home Thursday, was found dead in Alabama, a Dayton police spokesperson confirmed Friday morning.

“We can confirm that the suspect in this case was found deceased in Alabama,” the police spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The Dayton police spokesperson did not name the person who was considered a suspect. News Center 7 is working to further confirm the name released by the Alabama coroner’s office was indeed the man who police considered the name suspect.

Previously, the Morgan County Coroner’s Office in Alabama confirmed to News Center 7 a man from Dayton was found dead in a car and died by suicide in Falkville, Alabama.

The name of the deceased person released by the coroner’s office matched the name of a man in dispatch records as the person a family member called 911 to check on at the Burleigh Avenue house.

When officers responded to the house, they found a woman and girl dead and launched a homicide investigation.

“At that time, it was obvious that a crime had been committed,” Dayton police Major Jason Hall said. “We believe a firearm was involved.”

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has not released the names of the woman and girl found dead, with notification of family and further investigation still being completed.

If you have information that can help the police you’re asked to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

