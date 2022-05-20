Man convicted in 1986 sexual assault of 4-year-old girl will go free after wrongful conviction

A man convicted to life in prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old in 1986 is being released after it was determined he was wrongly convicted.

Edward Taylor, now 57, had been in prison for 36 years. Back in 2016, the Innocence Project of Florida took a closer look at his case.

Action News Jax reporter Kennedy Denndy is downtown at the Jacksonville Courthouse where Taylor and the victim in the case came to formally ask the court for post-conviction relief.

This story will be updated. Watch CBS47/FOX30 at Noon for the latest.

