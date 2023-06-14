Man convicted of 1993 Wisconsin Rapids stabbing death won't get new trial

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − A 52-year-old man convicted of stabbing a Wisconsin Rapids woman to death in 1993 will not get a new trial.

Todd D. Frost was 22 when a jury found him guilty of first-degree homicide and now retired Wood County Circuit Judge Edward Zappen Jr. sentenced him to life in prison for the death of Francine Weaver, a 25-year-old woman who worked as a waitress.

Frost's attorney, Cole Ruby, had filed motions that included supplemental motions filed in 2022, asking for a judge to set aside Frost's 1994 homicide conviction and have a new trial. Ruby stated in the motions that a Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory worker had lied on the stand, that the prosecutor had failed to do his due diligence by not making sure all evidence was found, and that new evidence of semen matching another man was found on Weaver's blanket.

On Wednesday, Monroe County Circuit Judge Richard Radcliffe, who had spent two days in November listening to evidence, denied the motions for a new trial. Radcliffe said the laboratory worker had given misinformation during her testimony in the 1994 trial, but she corrected the mistake later in her testimony. He said the prosecutor and the lab worker had no way of knowing there was "microscopic" evidence on Weaver's blanket and couldn't have been expected to find it back in 1993 and 1994.

Radcliffe said the DNA evidence on the blanket was new and there was no way the defense attorney could have known about it back in 1994. The semen evidence wasn't found until 25 years later, Radcliffe said during the hearing to give his ruling.

The man whose DNA was matched to the semen on the blanket said he had been drinking at the same tavern where Weaver and Frost were the night Weaver as killed, but the man didn't know what day he had been there. He said he had gone to Weaver's residence for an after bar party, but he didn't remember the date. Radcliffe said there is no way to know when the stains got on the blanket, how they got there or what day the other man had been at the tavern and house.

According to court documents, a roommate found Weaver lying naked on her bed April 1, 1993. An autopsy determined someone had stabbed Weaver 41 times and slashed her throat.

During Frost's trial, witnesses said they had seen Frost and Weaver walking together the night she died. Frost told authorities he walked home with Weaver to talk to her. He said he later cut himself, and that he returned to her apartment the next morning to talk to her, according to court documents.

Blood on Weaver's yellow blanket was found to be a match for Frost. Experts testified in November that a witness did not overstate the likelihood of someone else matching the DNA found in the blood was one in 200 million. The witness in November said new testing put the likelihood more like one in 7 trillion.

Radcliffe said Wednesday that the new evidence didn't change the testimony given by witnesses in the 1994 trial. He said it didn't change the fact Frost had been seen with Weaver in a tavern and outside her apartment. It is unlikely the new evidence would have changed the verdict, Radcliffe said.

In 2015, the Wisconsin Innocence Project, a nonprofit group started by two University of Wisconsin-Madison professors to help prisoners who have been wrongfully convicted, assisted Frost in his attempt to have his conviction overturned. At that time, it was believed evidence from the case, including the yellow blanket from Weaver's bed, had been destroyed. An Innocence Project intern later located some of the missing evidence, including the blanket.

