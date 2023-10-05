Man convicted for 2004 murder allegedly assaults older brother at Knights Inn in Winner

Oct. 5—WINNER, S.D. — After allegedly assaulting his brother at hotel in Tripp County, a man convicted for a 2004 murder and imprisoned for over a decade could now be looking at another 15 years behind bars.

His brother, Michael Good Shield, 60, told Winner Police Department officers that on the evening of Sept. 2, Brian Bear Heels, 38, assaulted him after drinking, while both were staying at the Knights Inn Motel. An arrest warrant is currently out for Bear Heels, issued on Sept. 13.

Good Shield told officers that Bear Heels advanced on him with a letter opener that was "sharp enough you could stab somebody with." Good Shield then allegedly kicked Bear Heels causing him to stumble backwards.

According to court documents, Good Shield told officers that "if he didn't kick him, [Bear Heels] would probably have killed him."

The assaults were alleged to have begun earlier, as Bear Heels "sat up and began hitting [Good Shield] 'in the left side of his face and head a bunch of times," after Good Shield put him on a bed to pass out. Good Shield told officers that "when he woke up [the next] morning he couldn't hear out of his left ear."

Good Shield told officers he is a heart patient, describing dying and coming back to life after a heart attack in 2009.

The more severe of the two charges Bear Heels now faces carries a potential sentence of 15 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines — a Class 3 felony for domestic aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in that he "attempted by physical menace with a deadly weapon to put another in fear of imminent serious bodily harm," court documents read.

The other charge is for domestic simple assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and $4,000 in fines upon conviction.

Bear Heels was convicted for the slaying of Jerry Cody Medicine Bear, after the body was found in Mellette County by law enforcement in 2004. He had been serving over a decade in prison for a second-degree murder conviction.