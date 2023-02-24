Man convicted of 2012 bank robberies arrested in string of recent bank robberies on Eastside

A man who was previously convicted for a string of bank robberies in 2012 is now in custody for another series of bank robberies in the region that occurred over the last few months, Kenmore police said Friday.

In addition to a bank robbery in Kenmore last month, the 35-year-old man is also believed to be responsible for robberies in Redmond and Issaquah.

An investigation involving the Kenmore, Redmond and Issaquah police departments and the King County Sheriff’s Office helped lead to the arrest.

The man is being held in the King County Jail on $750,000 bail.