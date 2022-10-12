Man convicted in 2014 homicide continues pitch for new trial

Oct. 12—EBENSBURG — A state prison inmate who is serving a life sentence for a 2014 Johnstown murder appeared in Cambria County court for the second day Tuesday as part of his bid for a new trial.

Joshua Nathaniel Cambric, 42, who was convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Tony Phillips outside of the former Edder's Den in the West End, filed a petition for relief under the Post Conviction Relief Act, which allows people who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial or other relief may be warranted.

Over the course of the two-day hearing, three attorneys who previously represented Cambric — Arnold Bernard, Gary Vitko and current Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer — were questioned about their defense strategies, and Christy Foreman was questioned about her appeal strategies by Cambric's current attorney, Michael Carbonara, and Gregory Simatic, of the state Office of Attorney General.

During the hearings, the attorneys were asked if a self-defense option was explored as a possibility.

Both Bernard and Neugebauer testified that Cambric and Phillips had a history that included the men knowing Lemmel Myers and Leslie "Bill" Schetrompf. Myers shot and killed Schetrompf in a West End apartment building in July 2013. Cambric and Myers were friends, and Schetrompf and Philips were allegedly friends.

Cambric testified Tuesday that after the shooting of Schetrompf, Phillips would engage in behavior such as calling him names in public, following him around and showing up at Cambric's home where Cambric's fiancee and two children were.

Cambric said while he admittedly made a poor decision under the influence of alcohol, he found Phillips that night, and confronted him in the vehicle.

"I screamed, 'Don't ever go around my children. Don't ever go around my children,' " Cambric told Simatic that he told Phillips that night.

Cambric said Phillips then moved like he was going to grab a weapon, which Cambric said was the point he shot twice.

He added that the event was something that he struggled with every day, which was why he did not speak about it until that point.

"Is today the first time you talked about the one minute that is missing on video," Judge Linda Fleming asked.

"Yes, definitely," he replied.

In Monday's testimony, Cambric's trial attorney, Vitko, testified that he was asked by Cambric to ask one of the eyewitnesses, Ed Gawell, the owner of the bar, what he heard that night but was never told why other than it would aid the self-defense claim.

Gawell testified that he never heard anything at the car.

Fleming will issue an opinion at a later date.