Man convicted in 2015 death of girlfriend seeks to have ruling overturned

Nov. 30—EBENSBURG, Pa. — The man convicted in the 2015 Richland Township stabbing death of his girlfriend was in Cambria County Court on Tuesday seeking to have his conviction overturned due to what he alleges is ineffective legal counsel.

David Leon Johnson, 42, was convicted in 2017 in the death of his girlfriend Allison Vaughn which took place on March 30, 2015, in their Parkside Drive apartment in Richland Township.

Judge Patrick T. Kiniry found Johnson guilty of first-degree murder following a five-day, non-jury trial in March 2017 and sentenced him to life in prison plus 10 to 20 years without the possibility of parole. He was convicted of aggravated assault, robbery, theft, access device fraud and abuse of a corpse.

A Post Conviction Relief Act petition hearing was held to hear arguments that Johnson's trial attorney's Michael Filia and Patricia Moore, who both served as public defenders at the time of the trial, did not provide adequate counsel by misleading him on the length on the plea offer and failing to pursue an intoxication/ diminished capacity defense, did not challenge several convictions as violations of double jeopardy and that Johnson's rights were violated by being denied new counsel.

No decision was issued on Tuesday.

Hours after the incident, Johnson told police he used duct tape to restrain Vaughn so she could not leave the home or call police and that a struggle took place, leading him to stab her three times in the neck.

He also told police he sexually assaulted Vaughn after her death.

Johnson's attorney, Matthew Dombrosky, questioned Moore on why she and Filia did not move to have Johnson's two statements to police suppressed "to cover ourselves at a hearing like (Tuesday)."

Moore said the statements showed intent that was not intent to kill, as well as shame and remorse. She added that if the statements were to be suppressed at the guilt phase, they could not be used at the penalty phase, which until the verdict the death penalty was still on the table in this case, or by the defenses' three experts.

She argued that the statements' being suppressed would have required Johnson to take the stand, which she felt would be ineffectiveness of counsel.

Johnson said that he had asked his attorneys to have the statements suppressed.

The attorneys also made numerous motions to get several aggravating factors dismissed which were eventually dismissed.

Johnson also testified that he did not believe he agreed to the "diminished capacity/intoxication" defense that his attorneys presented.

He said the defense was presented to him as what was being presented — not something he had a choice in. Johnson noted he was given discovery and reports and met with his attorneys regularly.

Moore said that when selecting a defense, the attorneys view all possible options. Johnson did not have any wounds after the incident, which ruled out a heat-of-the-moment killing, according to the attorneys.

He had consumed wine prior to the homicide, which led the attorneys to the diminished capacity defense.

Before the trial, the attorneys were negotiating a plea with the district attorney's office.

Moore and Filia said they conveyed to Johnson that there was an offer of 40 to 80 years incarceration for a charge of murder in the third degree.

While deciding to take the offer, Johnson said Moore got frustrated with him and said "you weren't high, you knew what you were doing."

Moore testified that she would not have said that but did get frustrated with Johnson and indicated what the commonwealth would present.

Johnson said the interaction made him uncomfortable and that he didn't feel like he could go forward with the trial.

He then petitioned for new attorneys, and a hearing was held before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III. During the hearing, Johnson discovered the maximum sentence on the plea deal was 100 years. He said he felt a sense of distrust and that his attorneys did not have his best interest in mind.

Filia testified that the miscommunication was not intentional and that he had always believed that he and Moore had a great relationship with Johnson prior to the miscommunication.