Man convicted in 2015 murder of Broomfield resident

Apr. 27—A 33-year-old man was found guilty Friday of murdering a Broomfield woman in her home almost six years ago.

A jury found Ricardo Enrique Munoz-Diaz guilty of first-degree felony murder, second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of aggravated robbery in connection to the death of Amalia Karolina Lopez-Leon.

Munoz-Diaz will be sentenced Tuesday at 9 a.m. First-degree murder, a Class 1 felony, carries a sentence of life in prison without parole in Colorado.

The 33-year-old woman was found dead in her mobile home at 2885 E. Midway Blvd. on Oct. 18, 2015 after being stabbed eight times in the chest and torso. The autopsy report showed she also suffered blunt force trauma to her neck, and her heart, liver and stomach were punctured. Stab wounds ranged from 1 to 7 inches deep and she also showed cuts and bruises to her scalp, a deep incision to her left palm and had vertical bruises grouped together on her neck.

Munoz-Diaz was extradited from Mexico to Broomfield in 2019 in connection to the murder.

"He would do anything for the money," Senior Deputy District Attorney Amy Petri Beard told the jury Friday in her closing argument for the weeklong trial. "(Munoz-Diaz) forced his way into her home as she fought for her life. On Oct. 18, 2015, Munoz-Diaz violently murdered Amalia Karolina Lopez-Leon in her home. He stole a safe, he took money and possessions from her."

Munoz-Diaz went to Lopez-Leon's home armed with a BB gun that October night. He demanded she open the safe, and when Lopez-Leon began fumbling he hit her over the head with his BB gun, the prosecution argued. Lopez-Leon scrambled to the kitchen to grab a knife, and Munoz-Diaz followed, cornered her in the kitchen and strangled her so hard he broke a bone in her neck. He then took the knife "and viscously stabs her seven times," Petri Beard said.

On Oct. 10, 2015, eight days before Lopez-Leon was murdered, she reported a burglary at her residence, according to a previous news release from law enforcement issued shortly after her death. She told officers a large gun safe inside her home had been tampered with. Petri Beard noted in her argument Munoz-Diaz was the one who tampered with the safe a week earlier, which explained he knew the safe was there.

Story continues

Munoz-Diaz's DNA was found on Lopez-Leon's neck, on her fingers and on pieces of duct tape he used to tape off his fingers.

"He knew exactly what he was doing when he walked to her house armed. Nothing was going to stop him from getting that safe and its contents," Petri Beard told the jury.

Munoz-Diaz's counsel contended on Oct. 18, 2015 he was in a high and drunken haze when he "engaged in a series of events that someone else put into motion weeks before." His lawyer argued Munoz-Diaz was living in a perfect storm that year. After he started working with Bernabe Mares-Tapia in 2015, he lost his sobriety and was kicked out of his sister's house. Mares-Tapia then provided Munoz-Diaz a car, job and money "leading him further down a road of destruction, drug use and partying."

Munoz-Diaz's lawyer said her client didn't know Lopez-Leon, but the victim was Mares-Tapia's ex-wife's best friend.

Munoz-Diaz and Mares-Tapia were together all night Oct. 17, 2015, drinking and doing cocaine until the morning hours of Oct. 18. Munoz-Diaz's lawyer asserted that morning he was pressured to go to Lopez-Leon's home and get the safe.

Munoz-Diaz's lawyer read to the jury during closing arguments a portion of Munoz-Diaz's conversation with detectives: "I am so tormented I can't even sleep. I live very, very tormented like this. I accept that I did it. I did it because, well, all the information was given to me by Bernabe. I was high on cocaine. He pressured me a lot. He offered me money. I don't remember almost anything. ... She got a knife from the kitchen and she cut me and I stuck her in the gut. ... I don't know what happened to me."

His lawyer argued his state of mind was the deciding factor for the jury, and that Munoz-Diaz's actions didn't show intent. She said certain things didn't make sense like why he brought a BB gun if he had planned to kill her or why he duct taped his fingers.

"The reason the crime doesn't make sense is because the person who committed the crime was not acting with intent," she said. "He was acting under a cloud of intoxication."

Chief Deputy District Attorney Rhoda Pilmer said the intoxication evidence was a distraction. She noted how Munoz-Diaz remembered certain parts of the night clearly, like how he told police where he dumped the roughly 480-pound safe and where other items were. But when officers pried for more information on what happened in the kitchen, Munoz-Diaz said he couldn't remember and he didn't know.

"He left her in the kitchen in her own home dead. He had time to go to Lowes, throw the purse out of the home and still go back to her home and get that safe. He couldn't care less if police were coming or not. And then he left," Pilmer said.

"Five and a half years later, Ms. Lopez-Leon deserves justice."

The jury began deliberating about 1 p.m. Friday, and a verdict was reached Friday evening.