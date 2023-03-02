Man convicted in 2015 Richland Township murder asks to appeal to state Supreme Court

Mar. 2—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A man serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of his girlfriend in Richland Township in 2015 has filed a motion for the chance to appeal his case to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

David Leon Johnson, 42, who was convicted of first-degree murder in March 2017 in the death of Allison Vaughn on March 30, 2015, in their Parkside Drive apartment, has had attorneys file a petition for allowance of appeal on his behalf. Permission from the court must come before a party can appeal to the higher court.

The request, filed last month, comes after the Pennsylvania Superior Court denied a post-sentence motion by Johnson in January.

Cambria County Senior Judge Patrick T. Kiniry found Johnson guilty following a five-day, nonjury trial and sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 10 to 20 years. Johnson also was convicted of aggravated assault, robbery, theft, access device fraud and abuse of a corpse.

A hearing was held in November 2021 to address Johnson's claims that his public defenders, Michael Filia and Patricia Moore, provided inadequate counsel.

Kiniry issued an order on May 4 denying the petition for relief, after which Johnson appealed the decision to the state Superior Court, which upheld Kiniry's sentence.

Final decisions from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court can take several months.