Man convicted in 2016 death of his friend denied appeal by Michigan Supreme Court

A man sentenced to life in prison for killing his best friend was denied an appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court.

The justices in a three-line order on Tuesday said they would not hear an appeal by Stephen Getter.

Getter, 34, is serving a prison sentence of life without parole after his conviction in Calhoun County Circuit Court in the Dec. 27, 2016 death of Robert Barroso, II of Battle Creek.

The high court said they did not find good cause to consider an appeal of an earlier decision by the Court of Appeals affirming the conviction.

Barroso, 27, was shot and stabbed and his body was left near Lake of the Pines in Lee Township northeast of Marshall.

The two men had an ongoing relationship with the same woman and had agreed to meet and fight.

Prosecutor David Gilbert argued to the jury at Getter's trial that Barroso was shot five times and stabbed seven times including the fatal wound to the head.

"This was not a murder this was an assassination," Gilbert told the jury.

Getter told the jury he only shot Barroso because his friend was advancing toward him with a knife. "I thought my life was in danger," he said.

The Court of Appeals upheld the conviction but attorneys for Getter asked for a new hearing before Circuit Judge John Hallacy, arguing that Getter's trial attorney made an error by not arguing that the killing was in self-defense.

Hallacy said there was no evidence for a self-defense argument and that the trial attorney was competent. He denied Getter a new trial.

The Court of Appeals in June declined to hear an appeal of Judge Hallacy's ruling and Tuesday the Supreme Court also declined to hear a further appeal.

Getter is serving his sentence at the Chippewa Correctional Facility in Kincheloe in the Upper Peninsula.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Man convicted in friend's death in 2016 denied appeal by Supreme Court