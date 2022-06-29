Man convicted in 2016 killing arrested in connection to April 2022 homicide, records show

A man is behind bars again for the same charges after a shooting in April.

Michael Tillman, 25, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon after a shooting at a local Memphis motel.

RELATED: One dies after being shot near local motel, police say

Tillman also faced a first-degree murder charge in 2016 for another shooting but pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter which is a lesser charge in 2019, sentenced to 6 years and served about 3 years, records show.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the 3400 block of American Way at the Garden Inn Motel on April 18 just after 7 a.m. for a shooting.

One person was taken to Regional One, MPD said, but later died.

According to police, the victim was identified as Jamon Ueal and he was shot several times.

Police released surveillance video showing that Ueal got out of a silver Toyota Camry occupied by two women and a man who was driving the car.

Police said the man who was driving was responsible for the shooting.

Investigators said they still need help to identify the other individuals responsible.

RELATED: Police search for suspects after man shot and killed near Memphis motel

After filtering through Tillman’s criminal history, in 2019, he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after a 2016 shooting that killed Willie Pressley.

In April 2016, police said Tillman shot and killed Pressley while he was riding his bike in the 1400 block of Woodward around midnight.

RELATED: Teen charged in South Memphis murder

Through witness statements and a photo lineup, police were able to identify Tillman as the person responsible for Pressley’s death.

Tillman was sentenced to 6 years in prison but served 3 years for the crime, court records show.

The bond was set to $1 million.

FOX13 is working to learn the details surrounding the shooting at the Garden Inn in April.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Story continues

Trending stories:











