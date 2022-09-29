Man convicted in 2016 music studio ambush that left 2 men dead

One of three men charged in connection with a deadly shooting at an Atlanta music studio in 2016 has been convicted.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says Sheldon Dooley was convicted on 14 counts in the murder of Jerome Blake, including felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.

Prosecutors say four men walked into the HQ Recordings on Metropolitan Pkwy. in April 2016 with the intention of killing a man.

During a shootout, Blake, who was not the intended target, and one of the gunmen, Nathan Hannon, were killed.

Surveillance video released to Channel 2′s Sophia Choi after the shooting shows several men walk into the studio with guns.

One of the men was carrying a computer. Police believe the group may have been entering the studio under the guise of being an artist.

Blake’s family told Choi that they recognized one of the men in the video as someone they had seen hanging out with Blake on several occassions.

Police say the entire exchange lasted just ten minutes, but left Blake’s family with a lifetime of heartache.

Co-defendant Casey Battle was convicted in 2018 and Kenson Hunte has not yet stood trial.

After being found guilty, Dooley was sentenced to two life sentences plus another 45 years.