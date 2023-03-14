Man convicted in 2017 Hornerstown murder to appeal to supreme court

Mar. 14—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A man serving a life sentence in prison for the 2017 murder of a woman found in a trash bin near his apartment has filed a motion for the chance to appeal his case to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

A petition for allowance of appeal has been filed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on behalf of Larry Benefield Fason, 60.

Fason was convicted by a Cambria County jury in July 2019 of first-degree murder in the 2017 killing of Angela Lunn. He was sentenced to life in prison in September 2019. Lunn's body was found in a trash bin near Fason's Hornerstown apartment.

The request, filed March 10, comes after the Pennsylvania Superior Court denied a post-sentence motion by Fason last month and upheld a Cambria County judge's decision.

Fason is serving his life sentence at the SCI-Rockview in Centre County.

A final decision on the appeal from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court can take several months.