Man convicted in 2017 kidnapping of Kingston Frazier, age 6, released on parole

A man convicted in the 2017 kidnapping of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier,later shot to death by another asaillant, was released on parole from a Mississippi prison Tuesday.

D’Allen Washington, 22, pleaded guilty in February 2018 to robbery and accessory after the fact in the kidnapping. Washington served almost three years of a combined 20-year sentence at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

On May 18, 2017, little Kingston was asleep in his mother's Toyota Camry while she went inside a Kroger on Interstate 55 in Jackson to pick up some things for his graduation the next day. Byron McBride decided to steal the mother's car after making a drug deal with two others — Washington and Dwan Wakefield.

McBride drove the car to an abandoned road in Gluckstadt, where he shot and killed Kingston.

“Parole is a privilege that the Mississippi State Parole Board does not give lightly,” state Parole Board Chairman Jeffery Belk said in a statement. “Should he violate the conditions of his parole, he will be returned to prison.”

McBride pleaded guilty to murder. Wakefield was sentenced to 40 years in prison for accessory after the fact to murder, kidnapping and motor vehicle theft.

Warren Martin, Washington's lawyer, said his client met all of the conditions for parole under state law.

"As he has done since this tragic incident, Mr. Washington continues to express his sincerest condolences to the Frazier and Archie families," Martin said in a statement. "During this period, Mr. Washington respectfully requests privacy as he takes steps to move forward with his life."

Washington will be on parole until Dec. 21, 2028, followed by five years of probation, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

He is required to wear an electronic monitor for a year and must adhere to other conditions, including monthly reporting, random drug testing and not affiliating with convicted felons. Washington cannot possess a gun, drink alcohol, change his residency without notice or leave the state without permission, according to the department.

