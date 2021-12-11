Man convicted in 2018 Boulder homicide sentenced to jail in new theft case

Dec. 10—A Boulder man accused of being involved in a burglary and absconding on parole following a 2018 homicide conviction has taken a plea deal in his case and was sentenced to jail.

James Craig Dobson, 61, pleaded guilty Friday in Boulder District Court to misdemeanor counts of theft and trespassing.

Per the plea agreement, attorneys agreed Dobson would serve one year in jail with credit for 82 days served on the theft count. Dobson received time served on the trespassing count.

Boulder District Judge Bruce Langer took Dobson's plea deal remotely from the Boulder County Jail and imposed the stipulated sentence. Dobson did not make any additional statements other than to plead guilty.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dobson was contacted by police investigating a theft of frozen foods from an outdoor freezer at Dark Horse, 2922 Baseline Road, on Sept. 20.

In addition to the burglary-related charges, police pulled up Dobson's record and found a parole violation warrant. Officers also noted Dobson appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and said he admitted to drinking. Dobson is not allowed to possess or consume alcohol while on parole.

Dobson in 2018 was found not guilty of second-degree murder but was convicted on the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Roland "Donnie" Dequina.

Dequina was found stabbed and beaten near Baseline Road and 27th Way on July 25, 2017.

Police said that Dobson assaulted Dequina and another man while the three men were drinking there. Hours after the assault, cyclists found Dequina lying in a pool of blood in the same area, and he died about a week later.

Dobson was sentenced to five years in prison, and was released on parole in July after serving just under three years, according to Colorado Department of Corrections.