Man convicted in 2018 killing

Jan. 18—HIGH POINT — A High Point man has been convicted in the fatal drive-by shooting of an 18-year-old pregnant woman in August 2018 in an east High Point neighborhood.

Hykeem Marquis Simmons, 25, was found guilty of first-degree murder Tuesday in the death of Anastasia Ray after a trial in Guilford County Superior Court.

Simmons also was found guilty in the death of her unborn child and on charges of discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a gun with an altered or destroyed serial number.

Simmons was sentenced to two consecutive life terms without parole, District Attorney Avery Crump told The High Point Enterprise.

Ray, who had just graduated from Andrews High School and was eight months pregnant, was in the living room of her grandmother's house in the 700 block of Thissell Street about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2018, when shooting linked to gang violence began outside.

She was shot in the head and later died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Her older brother was also shot but survived.

Another person charged in Ray's death, Joel Noah Emmanuel Jenkins, 21, of High Point, is scheduled for trial July 10.

A third person who had been charged, Jonas Thompson, who was 16 years old at the time, was found dead Oct. 25, 2020, in a field off N.C. 109 in Davidson County's Silver Valley community in what investigators think was a homicide.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul